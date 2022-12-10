M Holdings Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned 0.29% of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISCV. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ISCV opened at $53.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.09. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.38.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.