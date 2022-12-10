Magic Internet Money Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $278,557.03 (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Magic Internet Money has a market cap of $1.92 billion and $278,557.03 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005808 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Magic Internet Money alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $948.72 or 0.05533891 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.43 or 0.00504278 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,166.44 or 0.30142182 BTC.

About Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magic Internet Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magic Internet Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Magic Internet Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magic Internet Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.