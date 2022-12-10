Magic Internet Money (MIM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $291,772.42

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 10th. Magic Internet Money has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $291,772.42 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money was first traded on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

