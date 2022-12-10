MAGIC (MAGIC) Price Reaches $0.53 on Exchanges

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One MAGIC token can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00003073 BTC on exchanges. MAGIC has a market cap of $108.67 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MAGIC has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

About MAGIC

MAGIC’s launch date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,262,467 tokens. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

