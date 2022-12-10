Maker Price Tops $614.47 on Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 10th. Maker has a total market capitalization of $600.73 million and approximately $13.18 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maker has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can now be purchased for approximately $614.47 or 0.03581711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker Profile

Maker was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

