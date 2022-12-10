Mask Network (MASK) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $230.57 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $230.57 million and $59.87 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Mask Network token can currently be bought for $3.38 or 0.00019697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $956.03 or 0.05573474 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.70 or 0.00505368 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,182.18 or 0.30207340 BTC.

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

