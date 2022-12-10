Mather Group LLC. Acquires 2,469 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank grew its position in Zoetis by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ZTS opened at $153.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.30 and a 200-day moving average of $160.48.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.68%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

