Mather Group LLC. Purchases 501 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.6 %

AVGO stock opened at $544.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $506.34. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.90%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.68.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

