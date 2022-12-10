Mather Group LLC. Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.87.

UPS stock opened at $177.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

