McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.455 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

McGrath RentCorp has increased its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. McGrath RentCorp has a payout ratio of 39.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to earn $4.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp Stock Down 1.4 %

MGRC stock opened at $95.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $100.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGRC. StockNews.com lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Sidoti lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth $51,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter worth $90,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 14.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.