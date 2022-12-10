Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $7,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 66.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 210.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 976.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 1,147.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI stock opened at $139.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.40. The company has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 158.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.93.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.