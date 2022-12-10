Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Grows Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $108,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 26.1% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 111.5% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 24.0% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.79.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $89.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

