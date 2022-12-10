Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 25 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $590.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.9 %

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $588.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $564.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $528.99. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $612.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

