Merewether Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 200,000 Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,000. Viper Energy Partners accounts for approximately 0.7% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNOM. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.2% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 19,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

Insider Activity at Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $143,501.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 822,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,752,630.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 999,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,943,190 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

