Merewether Investment Management LP Has $27.30 Million Stock Position in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)

Merewether Investment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,757,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419,235 shares during the period. Archaea Energy comprises approximately 3.5% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings in Archaea Energy were worth $27,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,366,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,674,000 after buying an additional 3,593,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Archaea Energy by 195.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,101,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034,040 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Archaea Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 3,990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,965,000 after acquiring an additional 441,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,726,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,528 shares during the period. Finally, NFC Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Archaea Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 2,628,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LFG. Wells Fargo & Company cut Archaea Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Archaea Energy Price Performance

About Archaea Energy

Shares of LFG opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average is $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -43.13 and a beta of 1.13. Archaea Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, RNG and Power. As of December 31, 2021, it owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 29 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 18 states, including 11 operated facilities that produce pipeline-quality RNG and 18 LFG to renewable electricity production facilities.

Further Reading

