Merewether Investment Management LP Has $46.98 Million Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Merewether Investment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,089,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 797,112 shares during the period. Marathon Oil makes up 6.1% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Merewether Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.30% of Marathon Oil worth $46,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $5,487,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,018.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,890.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $5,487,247.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,018.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 481,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,004,236. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

NYSE MRO opened at $26.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $33.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

