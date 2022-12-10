MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,883 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,309,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,827 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 84,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 103,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 24,758 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

BATS DIVO opened at $36.07 on Friday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $30.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74.

