MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 672 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 272.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,555,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835,559 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,497,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,641,000 after purchasing an additional 999,999 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 974,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,812,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 897,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,144,000 after purchasing an additional 174,638 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 144.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 883,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,340,000 after purchasing an additional 521,671 shares during the period.
PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average is $49.04. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.88 and a twelve month high of $49.54.
