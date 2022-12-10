Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.10

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and traded as high as $2.66. Mill City Ventures III shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 28,043 shares traded.

Mill City Ventures III Trading Down 15.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas Michael Polinsky bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 256,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,508.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mill City Ventures III Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mill City Ventures III stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:MCVT Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Mill City Ventures III as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

