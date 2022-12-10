Mirror Protocol Price Hits $0.13 (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Mirror Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000759 BTC on major exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $10.12 million and $4.02 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official website is mirror.finance.

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

