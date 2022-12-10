Nano (XNO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.17 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 10th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00004515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $103.25 million and $1.17 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,163.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.39 or 0.00445095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00021894 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.85 or 0.00873064 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00112183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.85 or 0.00640013 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00255237 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

