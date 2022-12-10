Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $60.42

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.42 and traded as high as $69.00. Nathan’s Famous shares last traded at $67.60, with a volume of 3,804 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.56. The company has a market cap of $272.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.45%.

In related news, Director Brian S. Genson sold 2,000 shares of Nathan’s Famous stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total transaction of $131,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,494.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATH. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 362.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,893 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Nathan’s Famous in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 5.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 105.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the third quarter worth approximately $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

