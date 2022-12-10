National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.86-$3.92 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NHI. StockNews.com began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised National Health Investors from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.25.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NHI stock opened at $56.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.57. The company has a current ratio of 13.82, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $67.16.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 27.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

