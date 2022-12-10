Newport Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Newport Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 767,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,429 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $49,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 50.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

PNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Siebert Williams Shank increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.15.

NYSE:PNW opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.43. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $80.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.31%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.