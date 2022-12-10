Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) versus Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Financial Contrast

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) and Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.2% of Paramount Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Paramount Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Paramount Group and Nexus Industrial REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Group 2 3 1 0 1.83 Nexus Industrial REIT 0 1 2 1 3.00

Profitability

Paramount Group presently has a consensus price target of $6.80, suggesting a potential upside of 16.84%. Nexus Industrial REIT has a consensus price target of $12.83, suggesting a potential upside of 68.33%. Given Nexus Industrial REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nexus Industrial REIT is more favorable than Paramount Group.

This table compares Paramount Group and Nexus Industrial REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Group 0.37% 0.06% 0.03% Nexus Industrial REIT N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paramount Group and Nexus Industrial REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Group $726.79 million 1.76 -$20.35 million $0.02 291.15 Nexus Industrial REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nexus Industrial REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paramount Group.

Summary

Paramount Group beats Nexus Industrial REIT on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paramount Group

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

(Get Rating)

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area. The REIT has approximately 109,910,000 units issued and outstanding. Additionally, there are Class B LP Units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus REIT issued and outstanding, which are convertible into approximately 25,667,000 REIT Units.

