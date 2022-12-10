Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.4% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $211.63 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $221.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.22. The company has a market capitalization of $142.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.75%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.69.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.