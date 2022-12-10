Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,984 Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 50.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VIRT shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Insider Activity

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $90,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,311.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 42.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $21.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $22.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

