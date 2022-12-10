Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 452 Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 159,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBF opened at $104.82 on Friday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.07 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.30.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

