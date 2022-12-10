NSUR COIN 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $35,201.40 (NSUR)

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. During the last seven days, NSUR COIN has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One NSUR COIN token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NSUR COIN has a total market capitalization of $98.60 million and $35,201.40 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $962.24 or 0.05601585 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00506734 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,203.36 or 0.30288963 BTC.

About NSUR COIN

NSUR COIN was first traded on October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NSUR COIN is blog.nsurcoin.com. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NSUR COIN’s official website is nsurcoin.com.

NSUR COIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NSUR COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NSUR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

