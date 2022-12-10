Ontology Reaches Market Cap of $162.77 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $162.77 million and $22.43 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,269.11 or 0.07398404 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00035429 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00078637 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00058057 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000374 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00025733 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.