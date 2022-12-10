Opsens (CVE:OPS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.39

Opsens Inc. (CVE:OPS – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as low as C$1.35. Opsens shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 24,700 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Opsens from C$3.35 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James cut Opsens from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Opsens alerts:

Opsens Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.39.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.