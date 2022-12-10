Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.83

Shares of Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.83 and traded as low as $1.42. Opsens shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 13,331 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Opsens from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Opsens from C$3.35 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The company offers fiber optic temperature, pressure, strain, and displacement sensor products; and fiber optic extensometer and signal conditioner/OEM boards.

