Optimism Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Optimism has a total market capitalization of $225.94 million and $33.36 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Optimism has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Optimism token can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00006130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
About Optimism
Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official message board is optimismpbc.medium.com. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io.
Optimism Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
