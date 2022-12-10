Orchid Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.54 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0833 or 0.00000485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $57.56 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.083456 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $3,064,014.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

