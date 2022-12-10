Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.0832 on Major Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. During the last week, Orchid has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0832 or 0.00000485 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $57.45 million and $1.78 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.083456 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $3,064,014.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

