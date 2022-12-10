Oxen Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.05 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $11.05 million and $147,420.68 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,189.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.89 or 0.00447294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00021817 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.04 or 0.00872886 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00112083 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.99 or 0.00639899 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00254300 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,043,679 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

