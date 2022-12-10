Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $347.75

Pacific Assets Trust plc (LON:PAC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 347.75 ($4.24) and traded as high as GBX 362.87 ($4.42). Pacific Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 352 ($4.29), with a volume of 73,056 shares trading hands.

Pacific Assets Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £428.19 million and a P/E ratio of 2,528.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 347.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 336.27.

Pacific Assets Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.