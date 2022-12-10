PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Tops $3.99 on Exchanges

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $3.99 or 0.00023240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $642.91 million and $21.82 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.
About PancakeSwap
PancakeSwap was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 353,397,085 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,046,205 tokens. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap.
Buying and Selling PancakeSwap
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars.
