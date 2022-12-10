Perth Mint Gold Token Price Hits $1,806.11 on Exchanges (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. In the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can currently be bought for about $1,806.11 or 0.10525775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $1,224.78 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Perth Mint Gold Token Token Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token’s launch date was February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,232 tokens. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Perth Mint Gold Token is medium.com/pmgt. The official website for Perth Mint Gold Token is www.pmgt.io. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Perth Mint Gold Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally.”

