Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,972 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 41,086 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $21,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $214.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.15. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $166.97 and a 1-year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.39.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

