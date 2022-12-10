Pirate Chain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $69,589.33 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00002065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $68.97 million and approximately $69,589.33 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00265672 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00085338 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00059534 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002902 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,858,935 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

