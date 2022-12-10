Polygon (MATIC) Price Tops $0.91 on Exchanges

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 10th. Polygon has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion and approximately $182.68 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polygon coin can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00005311 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Polygon has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002037 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $951.22 or 0.05542064 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.94 or 0.00506543 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,196.74 or 0.30277583 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon’s launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
