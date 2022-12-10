Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,646 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Ponce Financial Group worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ponce Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 17,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ponce Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ponce Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ponce Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. 51.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ponce Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Ponce Financial Group to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Ponce Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Ponce Financial Group Profile

PDLB opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42.

(Get Rating)

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA accounts, money market accounts, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ponce Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ponce Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.