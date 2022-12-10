Poollotto.finance Self Reported Market Cap Hits $43.19 Million (PLT)

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Poollotto.finance has a total market cap of $43.19 million and $1,016.60 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poollotto.finance token can currently be bought for $3.71 or 0.00021663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Poollotto.finance has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Poollotto.finance

Poollotto.finance launched on June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,272,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,630,165 tokens. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance. The official message board for Poollotto.finance is medium.com/@poollotto. The official website for Poollotto.finance is www.poollotto.finance.

Poollotto.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments. The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe. At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

