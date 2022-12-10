Premaitha Health (LON:NIPT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.10

Shares of Premaitha Health PLC (LON:NIPT – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.10 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 9.10 ($0.11). Premaitha Health shares last traded at GBX 9.10 ($0.11), with a volume of 1,571,557 shares.
Premaitha Health Stock Up 2.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9.10.
About Premaitha Health
Premaitha Health PLC, a molecular diagnostic company, develops tests for non-invasive prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops the IONA Test, an in vitro diagnostic non-invasive pre-natal screening test for pregnant women to estimate Down's syndrome, Edward's syndrome, and Patau's syndrome.
