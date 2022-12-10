Premaitha Health (LON:NIPT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.10

Shares of Premaitha Health PLC (LON:NIPT – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.10 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 9.10 ($0.11). Premaitha Health shares last traded at GBX 9.10 ($0.11), with a volume of 1,571,557 shares trading hands.

Premaitha Health Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.10.

About Premaitha Health

(Get Rating)

Premaitha Health PLC, a molecular diagnostic company, develops tests for non-invasive prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops the IONA Test, an in vitro diagnostic non-invasive pre-natal screening test for pregnant women to estimate Down's syndrome, Edward's syndrome, and Patau's syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premaitha Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premaitha Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.