Premia Price Tops $0.75 on Major Exchanges (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Premia token can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00004348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Premia has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Premia has a market capitalization of $101.66 million and approximately $57,920.19 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Premia launched on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Premia is premia.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

