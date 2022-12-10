Proton (XPR) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.25 Million

Proton (XPR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. During the last week, Proton has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Proton has a market cap of $27.90 million and $1.25 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Proton

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,950,777,823 coins and its circulating supply is 13,887,806,378 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

