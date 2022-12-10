Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 795,496 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 625,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,771,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 66.3% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

NYSE:PEG opened at $59.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

