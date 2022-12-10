Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.60

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.60 and traded as high as C$28.31. Quebecor shares last traded at C$28.31, with a volume of 296 shares trading hands.

Quebecor Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.97, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.78.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

